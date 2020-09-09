Akkineni Nagarjuna’s reality show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is gathering mixed responses from the audiences and fans. Most of the contestants are from Youtube and Instagram and they don't know much of Telugu. Among them, one is Monal Gajjar who doesn’t know Telugu and it became a huge problem for the viewers.

In a recent episode, Monal Gajjar spoke about 15 minutes in other languages. Now, the actress was trolled by the netizens on social media.

One of the users tweeted as, "Why does other language originated people have to come in Bigg Boss Telugu? And why does the audience go through this pain every time? #BiggBossTelugu4." Here are a few more tweets.

By the way I am not Mahesh fan, Jr NTR fan, BiggBoss only want Masala and I don’t want Divi to give junk Masala but genuine performance, give her time and see, first Eliminate junk batch then you will get to see nice performances #BiggBossTelugu4 — Srikanth Divi (@saitelugumovies) September 9, 2020

@starmaa From season 1 to season 4 meku telugu contestants ey dorkatledha? Why does other language originated people have to come in biggboss telugu ? And why does audience go through this pain every time. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Barnicle (@SSesh01) September 9, 2020

Monal is useless candidate not sure why they bring non Telugu person waste opportunity and there lot Many actress in TV, may be many didn’t agreed to #BiggBossTelugu4 terms so like Surekha Vani, Sameera Sherief missed, what the heck Mahaboob is selected selectors don’t have brain — Srikanth Divi (@saitelugumovies) September 9, 2020

#MonalGajjar enduku edustundo telidu anevallu

Are emotionless

Bigb oka task istey obvious ga task chestaru ,ippudu laf**t like #suryakiran Involve stilll she din't give a flying fu*k she continuedhttps://t.co/dcKze1xbxB #abhijeet were listening 🤗🤗🤗😍💖#BiggBossTelugu4 — Shika sinha (@Shika06) September 8, 2020

The reality show was launched on Sunday and a few contestants-Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Akhil, Mehaboob, Sujatha, and Gangavva have been nominated for this week's elimination. It’s left to see who will be out of the house this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.