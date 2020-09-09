Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestant Monal Gajjar Gets Trolled On Social Media

Sep 09, 2020, 10:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s reality show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is gathering mixed responses from the audiences and fans. Most of the contestants are from Youtube and Instagram and they don't know much of Telugu. Among them, one is Monal Gajjar who doesn’t know Telugu and it became a huge problem for the viewers.

In a recent episode, Monal Gajjar spoke about 15 minutes in other languages. Now, the actress was trolled by the netizens on social media.

One of the users tweeted as, "Why does other language originated people have to come in Bigg Boss Telugu? And why does the audience go through this pain every time? #BiggBossTelugu4." Here are a few more tweets.

The reality show was launched on Sunday and a few contestants-Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Akhil, Mehaboob, Sujatha, and Gangavva have been nominated for this week's elimination. It’s left to see who will be out of the house this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.

Advertisement
Back to Top