Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Abhijeet Slams Amma Rajasekhar And Akhil

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet has been hogging all the limelight from the start. So far, the show has completed ten weeks, Abhijeet was seen being claim in the house. Although, the housemates have criticized him that he can’t perform well in the tasks. Abhijeet never pointed out anyone's mistake. He waited patiently for the time to come. Finally, he proved his talent and gave a counter reply to his fellow mates. The inmates who said him, Abhijeet is just a sofa seater, He gave a befitting reply to Akhil, Amma Rajasekhar and other housemates who have insulted him on the show.

Do you know, how? Don’t worry, we are here to tell you all. Bigg Boss has assigned a task to the housemates which is named as ‘Commando Institute Training. Abhijeet completed the task in ten minutes while Akhil took fifteen minutes to complete the task. Abhijeet fans are going gaga over the Internet. Some of them are saying Abhijeet slammed Akhil and Amma Rajasekhar with this task and proved his talent that don’t underestimate anyone or don't mess with him. Abhijeet couldn’t perform well in the tasks is due to health reasons, if not, he is a perfect man in everything.

Here a few reactions on twitter:

Okasari run cheste ne Abhi physical taks antu rechipotunnaru .... Mari Akhil or sohel inni rojulu chesindento ... Jealousy tho paapam memes cheyyadam tappa emi peekalekapoyaru — Shruthi (@Shruthi06009914) November 17, 2020

Meka Protein Powder Tini Puli ela ayyindo.... Entha research chesina Nasa,Isro,Medical Science lo maha mahulu kuda kanipettalekapothunnaru... Idhoka medical Xylema miracle #Akhiluuu#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/c7TxQkKem4 — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 17, 2020