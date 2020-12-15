Bigg Boss 4 Finale Voting List: Check Contestants On Top And Last

The season fourth of Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows in India. Bigg Boss is running in full swing and the fans are loving it entirely. The controversies are something that can never stop coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Since day 1 beginning of the show, the fans are continuously trying to predict the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner name. If you are highly searching over the internet to know the winner name of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Then, you have landed on the right, as you all might aware, Abhijeet is one of the strongest contestants in the house and he will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There’s no denying the fact that Abhijeet has been playing the game without seeking support from anyone. Do you who are in the bottom list of this week in finale voting of the season?

If reports are to go anything by Harika and Akhil are in the bottom list and they could be the most underserved contestant, they may not clinch the title of the season. Abhijeet is topping the charts and he is also getting a lot of support from fans and celebrities. The other remaining contestant Sohel and Ariyana to take the coveted runner-up spot for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.