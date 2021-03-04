Bigg Boss 4 Contestant Ariyana Glory To Play A Key Role In Mega Hero's Film!

Did you remember Ariyana Glory? Yes, she was the contestants of Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She is making the headlines for all good news.

If reports are to be believed, Ariyana Glory is all set to feature in Mega hero's film. Going into the details, Ariyana has been roped to play a sister role in Kalyan Dhev's new film. When she was whether she is really part of the project or not. She shared that “I have just begun shooting and it’s an exciting role that offers a lot of scope to perform,” she says. The film is being helmed by Sreedha Seepana.

Meanwhile, Ariyana will next be seen in Raja Tarun's yet to be titled film under Srinivas Gavireddy. She has a few interest project in her kitty which are in different stages of production.