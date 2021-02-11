Bigg Boss 14: Winner Of Ticket To Finale And First Finalist Of BB14 Confirmed

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is just two weeks away and contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to attract the audience with their performance in the show and glued to their television sets. Recently, we saw a mid-week eviction where Bigg Boss has eliminated Abhinav Shukla from the show. His elimination came as a huge surprise to his wife Rubina Dilaik and other contestants, it was an emotional episode.

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss announce to a ticket to finale, he has assigned the task whoever win will reach straight in the finale. Bigg Boss is all about drama and never-ending fights. Bigg Boss is incomplete with the fights and all the contestants were seen trying hard to win in the task.

According to reliable sources, Rubina Dilaik has won the ticket to the finale of Bigg Boss 14. She is one of the strong and popular contestants in the house. There are maximum chances for Rubina to win this time. Let's wait and see what the future holds for her.