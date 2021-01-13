Bigg Boss 14: Salman May Bring Back Evicted Contestant Jasmin Bhasin

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of buzz on all social media platform ever since it went on air. The show makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make the show interesting and keep adding twists. As you all might be aware that, Vikas was ousted from the show after he had pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Vikas is expected to make re-entry into the show. According to the reliable sources, Vikas Gupta may not come back to the show due to health issues. Doctors haven't given him permission as he is advised to take complete bed rest for a few days. Jasmin who was evicted in last week, she is likely to make re-entry into the house in Vikas Gupta's place as per the sources. Check out the tweet: