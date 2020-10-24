Bigg Boss Telugu 4: No Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting more interesting by the day. It has been one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television. The ongoing season of the Telugu show is being hosted by Nagarjuna. Contestants have already been nominated for elimination this weekend and voting lines will be closed by Friday midnight. Audiences are eagerly waiting with bated breath to see who will face the axe this weekend. Anything can happen on the show. And there are also talks that there may not be elimination this week at all!

According to latest murmurs doing the rounds in Telly circles, the organisers would like to skip elimination for this weekend. The latest social media buzz suggests that there will be no evictions as such this week. It is being said no elimination will happen on Saturday. Even on Sunday, the show is not likely to see anyone going out of the house. You may be wondering why. But here is the reason.Akkineni Nagarjuna will not be hosting this weekend episode as he is busy with ‘Wild Dog’ shoot in Manali. Reports suggest that Samantha Akkineni is likely to host this weekend episode.Well, let's wait for an official word from Nagarjuna or the show organisers.

But I am sure this is good news for fans and viewers. It is being speculated that Monal Gajjar could get evicted from the show. She has been repeatedly nominated for eviction over the last three weeks but she's escaping the axe with votes. Show organsiers, on the other hand, have nothing to complain as TRP ratings are good and content too is interesting enough to keep the audience engaged. Everyone is busy guessing who will be shown the door this weekend by host Nagarjuna. With just a few weeks left to wrap up season-4, the contestants have managed to entertain the audiences for five weeks and continue to keep everyone engaged with interesting tasks and unexpected twists to the game. Who do you think will face elimination this week? After seeing last week's episode where Kumar Sai was evicted, votes may not guarantee a place inside the house for contestants. The latest buzz is that the organisers may not go by public voting and instead make their own decision on who will be evicted. Will it happen with Monal in this week's episode? Wait and watch.