Big Relief To Kushi Makers

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is back to work. He is busy shooting for his upcoming film Kushi. Samantha will be seen as the female lead in the film. Over the past few days, rumors are doing the rounds that Samantha has kept all her films on hold due to health issues. It was also said that the actress had left for the USA to get her skin treated.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Samantha is coming back to Hyderabad. The actress is all set to resume the shoot of Kushi, according to sources.

Currently, the film is in the last leg of its shooting. The makers have just two months time to wrap up the shoot. Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar are seen in supporting roles. Cinematographer G Murali, composer Hesham Abdul Wahab and editor Prawin Pudi are part of the technical crew.

Kushi is slated to release in theatres on December 23, 2022. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi is financed by Mythri Movie Makers.