Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is in its second week and the competition on the show is fetching decent TRP ratings. The makers are planning to cash in on this craze of the audience by showing the love triangle between Akhil, Monal, and Abhijeet.

This week, we saw nine of the strongest contestants nominated for elimination. They are Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohail, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika and Abhijeet.

The big scoop that we are giving you right now is that Karate Kalyani has been eliminated during the weekend episode which will be aired tonight at 9 pm. The shoot of the Saturday episode got over a little while back and we get to hear from the inside sources about the elimination of Kalyani.

As things turned out, Karate Kalyani emerged as the one with the least number of votes from the audiences who have been voting enthusiastically to their favourites since the start of the show last week. While we have given you the scoop well in advance, say, a few hours before the telecast of the show, you can watch the happenings on the first episode of this weekend with host Nagarjuna on TV tonight.

There are already mixed emotions on social media on the eviction of Karate Kalyani with people reacting differently to it. While it is a huge disappointment for Kalyani’s fans, there is another section of netizens who feel that her eviction was no surprise as it was widely expected. Who is right or not, we leave it to you to debate but the Tollywood starlet’s elimination, within two weeks of her entry, is only going to heighten the craze for the reality show and it is only naturally going to work to the advantage of the organizers.

In fact, there was buzz during the first week itself that Kalyani could be on the firing line but Surya Kiran’s nomination and him receiving lesser number of votes was perceived to have saved her then.

For those who might be taking Kalyani’s exit with a pinch of salt, here is some interesting news to cheer you up. If reports are to be believed then Yamini Bhaskar who acted as the female lead in the movie ‘Nartanasala’ featuring Naga Shaurya in the lead role is going to enter the house as the third wild card contestant. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. But, Yamini grabbed the audience's attention with her performance. Let us wait and see whether Yamini will eventually step into the house or not.