Big B Voice Over in Prabhas' RadheShyam, Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to arrive in theatres on March 11, 2022. The latest news we hear is that Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan wll be lending a special voice over in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam movie.

There's no clarity on whether Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice for Prabhas' Vikram Aditya character or only for the intro scene. Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan have been making the headlines for the past week. They were seen bonding over food after the Saaho actor treated Big B to some delicious homemade food on the sets of K starring Deepika as the female lead.

It appears that Prabhas has made a superb first impression on Bachchan. The Baahubali actor's kind gesture seems to have floored Big B. They shot togeher for project 'K' project, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

They seem to have become best buddies now as is evident from Big B agreeding to do the voice over for Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film.

