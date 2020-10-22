'Bheeshma' To Premiere On TV This Dasara

Actor Nithiin is riding high on the success of ‘Bheeshma’ and the film turned out to be the biggest hit of 2020. The movie is all set to premiere on 25th of this month as a Dasara gift to the Telugu audience. We are pretty sure that the audience would love to watch the movie on Television sets. Most of the folks might have already watched the movie but we think that the film would fetch record TRPs. Bheeshma was directed by Venky Kudumula, Rashmika is seen as the leading lady.

On the career front, Nithiin is awaiting for the release of Range De feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. While Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Watch this space for more updates.