Fans of actor Nithiin could soon get a good news. His wedding has been preponed, according to certain media reports.

Nithiin entered into wedlock with Shalini Reddy Kandukuri, an MBA graduate from the UK. They were to get married at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai earlier. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plans were disrupted.

The couple got engaged on February. The photos from their engagement ceremony went viral and the couple looked adorable.

However, as the number of COVID-19 cases are on the surge, Nithiin's family has now decided to cancel destination wedding plans and are indeed mulling to wed them in Hyderabad.

According to a media report, the couple will get married next month in the presence of family and close friends following COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, among others.

The marriage of Nithiin and Shalini will be performed after the completion of Ashadha Masam, the report says.

On the professional front, Nithiin has got a decent hit with the film, Bheeshma after a very long time. Rashmika Mandanna played opposite Nithiin and the chemistry between both of them was simply superb! Nithiin will be seen in Rang De next.