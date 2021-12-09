Bheemla Nayak Will Be Bigger Hit Than RRR, Radhe Shyam: Deets Inside

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming flick 'Bheemla Nayak' is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is all set to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2022. Expectations are riding high on this film. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak trailer will be out on 25th of this month. Yes, it is going to be released on the occasion of Christmas.

Film critic Umair Sandhu is said to have watched the Bheemla Nayak first rush. He has stated that Bheemla Nayak can be a bigger hit than RRR and Radhe Shyam.

Here's the tweet for you.

Saw 5 mint Rush Print of #BheemlaNayak ! Wohooo ! Feelings like it can be Bigger HIT than #RRR & #RadheShaym ! Power Star #PawanKalyan is back in his Favourite Avatar ! 💥💥 #BHEEMLANAYAKon12thJAN pic.twitter.com/ol8eAb4Neb — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2021

Bheemla Nayak also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu adaptation of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

While the Telugu remake has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, filmmaker Trivikram has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the movie