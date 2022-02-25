Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has become talk of the town. The film has opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Pawan fans are raving about the film. The positive talk around Bheemla Nayak will surely make the film the winner of this month.

Talking about the film's collections, Bheemla Nayak has managed to earn $750k from 330 locations. Bheemla Nayak US premiere collections so are said to be phenomenal. Trade pundits predict that Bheemla Nayak will surely find a place among the top 10 premiere grossers of Telugu cinema in USA.

Here's a tweet for you:

#BheemlaNayak collects $750K from 330 locations at 1 pm PST. That’s sensational. It will be among the top 10 premiere grossers of Telugu cinema in USA. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/REbWcNJPmL — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 24, 2022

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra. The dialogues in Bheemla Nayak were written by Trivikram Srinivas to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audience as well as to treat Pawan fans. Rana and Nithya Menen are seen in key roles.

