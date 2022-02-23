Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event: Traffic Diversions In Hyderabad

The pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is going to take place on February 23. The Hyderabad city police has issued traffic advisory and said that the traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 11 pm. The event will take place at Yousufguda grounds on Wednesday evening.

Hyderabad City Police wrote, "In connection with Pre-Release Event of Telugu Movie #BheemlaNayak at 1st TSSP Bn. Grounds, Yousufguda on 23.02.2022 at 17.00 hours, there will be heavy movement of vehicles near Yousufguda battalion. The traffic congestion is expected from 2PM to 11 PM." Here is the tweet.

They also made it clear that, "The Old passes issued by organizers dated: 21-02-2022 will not be allowed.Anyone coming with old passes dated: 21-02-2022 will not be permitted into the function." The pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak was supposed to be held on February 21 but it was postponed as a mark of respect due to the passing of AP Minister Goutham Reddy.

The vehicles coming from Maithrivanam will not be allowed towards Yousufguda check-post and will be diverted at Savera Function Hall towards Krishnakanth Park – Kalyan Nagar – Satya Sai Nigamagamam – Kamalapuri Colony – Krishna Nagar – Jubilee Hills.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills will not be allowed towards Yousufguda checkpost and will be diverted towards Sri Nagar Colony – Satya Sai Nigamagamam etc.

