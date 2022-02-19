Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event Chief Guest

Bheemla Nayak is one of the most awaited movies in Tollywood. The makers are gearing up for the pre-release event and guess who is the chief guest at the event?

As per the buzz, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao aka KTR has been invited to grace Bheemla Nayak pre-release event as the chief guest. However, there's no official confirmation on this. If this turns true, then the date has been fixed for the meeting of two political leaders of Telugu states.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of a Malayalam movie. The Telugu version stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana in key roles. The title track and teaser of the movie are already out and garnered good response from the audience. Bheemla Nayak is all set to hit theatres on Feb 25,2022.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.

