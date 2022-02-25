Bheemla Nayak OTT Release: Check Expected Date

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is on a high as his latest outing 'Bheemla Nayak' has been recieving appreciation from fans and critics alike. Who wouldn't love to watch the film after hearing positive responses on a film? If you are waiting for Bheemla Nayak OTT release date, then, you have landed on the right page.

We already told you that Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak digital rights have been acquired by Aha and Disney plus Hotstar. The film is expected to premiere on both the platforms after the end of the movie's theatrical run, likely by the end of March 2022.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra. The dialogues in Bheemla Nayak were rewritten by Trivikram Srinivas to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audience as well as to treat Pawan fans. Rana and Nithya Menen are seen in key roles.