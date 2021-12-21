Bheemla Nayak Gets New Release Date: Deets Inside

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was supposed to release next year during Sankranthi of 2022. For the unversed, Rajamouli's RRR and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam also reserved their slot for Sankranthi releases in 2022.

After several discussions, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is said to have stepped out of the Sankranthi race and made way for the release of RRR and Radhe Shyam. Now, we hear Bheemla Nayak will hit the big screens on February 25, 2022.

The script of Bheemla Nayak is written by Trivikram Srinivas who has made several blockbusters in the Telugu film industry. The cinematography is by Ravi K Chandran. Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen will be seen in the lead roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.