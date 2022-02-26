Bheemla Nayak First Day Box Office Collections

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan's latest release 'Bheemla Nayak' has set the box office on fire. The film has earned glowing reviews from both fans and critics. Celebrities and fans have heaped praises on the performance of the lead actors, including Pawan, Rana and Nithya Menen.

The film is off to a flying start at the box office. Talking about the collections, Bheemla Nayak has reportedly fetched Rs 26 cr plus business on its opening day at the box office. Please note these are just estimated figures. The exact figures of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, soon.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra. The dialogues in Bheemla Nayak have been penned by Tollywood wizard of words, Trivikram Srinivas, who has made changes to the original script to make it palatable to the taste of Telugu audience.

A lot of scenes featuring Pawan have been changed to elevate his hero status. Rana and Nithya Menen are seen in key roles.

