Bheemla Nayak Day 8 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Movie Dominates New Releases

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's starrer Bheemla Nayak was released a week ago. Since then, the film has been doing astounding business at the worldwide box office. The film continues to do good business even on weekdays, thanks to positive reviews and good word of mouth from the audience. Bheemla Nayak collected around 5.5 cr on Friday, which is 170 cr plus.

If trade reports are to be trusted, Bheemla Nayak is likely to reach the Rs 200 cr benchmark by this weekend. The film has been declared the first hit in Tollywood in the post-pandemic phase.

Bheemla Nayak was directed by K Sagaar Chandra. The dialogues were penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, and Rana Daggubati essay key roles in the film.