Bheemla Nayak Day 6 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Ruling Tollywood Box Office

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is enjoying the success of Bheemla Nayak. The film is a hit at the box office. Bheemla Nayak is ruling Tollywood's box office.

After taking a good start at the box office, Bheemla Nayak's collections are said to be a dip.

On its sixth day at the box office, Bheemla Nayak has managed to rake in 13.55 cr. It is worth mentioning here that Bheemla Nayak has joined the Rs 150 cr club just five days after its release.

The film's total worldwide gross collection was Rs 170.98 cr and the share of the film was Rs 91 cr plus. Check out the area-wise collections of Bheemla Nayak in detail.

BheemlaNayak WW Box Office

CROSSES ₹150 cr gross mark.

Total 6 Days gross.

Day 1 - ₹ 61.24 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 32.51 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 34.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 13.70 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 15.35 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 13.55 cr

Total - ₹ 170.98 cr

Share - ₹ 91. cr +