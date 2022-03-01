Bheemla Nayak Day 4 Collections: Pawan Movie Mints Gold At Box Office

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak which was released last week in theatres continues to mint gold at the box office. The film is doing unstoppable business globally as well and if trade reports are to be believed, Bheemla Nayak has touched the $2 million mark at the USA box office. The film is heading towards a $2.5 million mark very soon. Bheemla Nayak turned out to be a profitable venture within five days of its release on February 25th.

On the other hand, Bheemla Nayak is said to have earned Rs 8.6 crore on its fifth day at the box office. The total gross collection of Bheemla Nayak is said to be Rs 115 crore plus bringing it into the 100 crore club!

Bheemla Nayak is directed by K Sagaar Chandra. The dialogues were penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, and Murali Sharma played key roles in the film which was released on February 25th.

