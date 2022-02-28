Bheemla Nayak Day 3 Collections: Pawan Movie Unstoppable at Box Office

Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak hit the screens last week. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has managed to earn Rs 100 cr just in just three days of its release. The makers of the movie have thanked the audience for making Bheemla Nayak a blockbuster hit this month.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has beaten Baahubali and Uppena records just in two days of its release. Talking about the opening weekend collections, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has managed to earn Rs 16.5 cr on its opening weekend. The total gross collections of the film are said to be Rs 100 cr plus. The official figures of Bheemla Nayak are yet to be known.

Bheemla Nayak was directed by K Sagaar Chandra. The dialogues were penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Nithya Menen, Samyutha Menon, Rana Daggubati are seen in key roles in the film.