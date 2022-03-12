Bheemla Nayak Day 14 Collections: Pawan Kalyan Movie to Join 200 Cr Club at Box Office

Director Sagaar K Chandra's Bheemla Nayak features Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on March 25, 2022. With each passing day, Bheemla Nayak is setting a new benchmark at the worldwide box office. The latest news we hear is Bheemla Nayak has joined Rs 200 cr club just in fourteen days at the box office. The film's collections are said to have seen a fall yesterday following the release of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. The Prabhas film is running to packed houses with most theatres displaying a housefull board.

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office

Week 1 - ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.87 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 1.20 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 1.07 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 0.98 cr

Total - ₹ 186.47 cr

The film is written by Trivikram Srinivas. Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was directed by late filmmaker Sachy. The original film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. Bheemla Nayak also features Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani in important roles.

