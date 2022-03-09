Bheemla Nayak Day 12 Collections: Pawan Kalyan Movie Unstoppable at Box Office

Pawan Kalyan's latest outing Bheemla Nayak is all set to complete two weeks of its theatrical run. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

Bheemla Nayak collections are likely to see a fall beginning Friday, as Prabhas' much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam is slated for release in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Talking about the latest collections of the movie, Bheemla Nayak has managed to earn Rs 3.5 cr on its twelfth day at the box office.

Check out area-wise collections of Bheemla Nayak in detail:

Week 1 - ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.87 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 1.20 cr

Total - ₹ 184.42 cr

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film was directed by K Sagaar Chandra and Trivikram did the screenplay for the film. The film also features Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

