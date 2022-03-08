Bheemla Nayak Day 11 Collections: Pawan Kalyan Movie Steady at Box Office

Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak continues its stronghold at the box office. The film has earned positive reviews from fans and audiences alike. It's been close to two weeks since Bheemla Nayak released in theatres. And as per trade pundits, the movie continues to do goodt business at the box office.

Bheemla Nayak is dominating new releases—Sharwanand's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu which released sometime back. Bheemla Nayak seems to have become the audience's choice at the moment.

Bheemla Nayak is also performing well on the foreign shores. Bheemla Nayak has raked in a whopping $2.4 million mark in the USA. According to sources, Bheemla Nayak has earned $20.987, taking the total gross collection in the United States to $2,400,408. Bheemla Nayak has been declared a profitable film for distributors and exhibitors.

Bheemla Nayak was directed by K Sagaar Chandra and the punch dialogues in Bheemla Nayak were written by Pawan Kalyan's best friend, Trivikram Srinivas. Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati, and Samyuktha Menon, among others, are seen in key roles.