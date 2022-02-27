Bheemla Nayak Creates Waves at US Box Office

Bheemla Nayak is creating magic on the big screen. PSPK fans are celebrating their hero's comeback in Theaters. All shows are booked for one week. By this, we can say that Bheemla Nayak for sure will join the 50 crore club in the next two days. Talking about the second day collections of Bheemla Nayak, trade reports say that the movie has grossed around Rs 13 crores in both Telugu states.

The overseas collection of Bheemla Nayak has reached the $1.75 Million mark. The total two days collection of Bheemla Nayak is around Rs 39 crore. So the movie is soon going to break records by hitting 50 crores.

Bheemla Nayak had received massive response from the audience. The audience are loving Pawan Kalyan and Rana's faceoff on screen. They say that Rana has nailed his negative character and matches Pawan Kalyan's performance. As per reviews, Rana doesn't look lesser than Pawan low in any scene. As we all know Pawan Kalyan will always live in his chacter. Fans have been flocking to theatres to watch Bheemla Nayak. Bheemla Nayak is a 2022 action drama film directed by Saagar K Chandra from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. It is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon.