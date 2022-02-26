Bheemla Nayak Creates New Record In USA

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Bheemla Nayak'. Pawan fans can't stop gushing about the film. They are raving about the film. A few of them also celebrated the film's success by pouring milk and bursting the crackers.

The makers of the movie are extremely happy for the overwhelming response to Bheemla Nayak. They are looking forward to holding a success meet in Hyderabad to thank the audience for making a splash hit at the box office.

If reports are to be trusted, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has crossed million-dollar mark with USA premiers and Friday morning shows. The film is heading to become the biggest hit of this month in USA. Have a look at the tweet:

#BheemlaNayak final USA premieres number is $875k plus. Hourly gross and Friday reported hourly gross at 8:30 am PST is $186k. #BheemlaNayak crosses Million Dollar Landmark on Friday morning hours! Superb!! 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/riJZIU1Vpz — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 25, 2022

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra.Rana and Nithya Menen are seen in key roles.