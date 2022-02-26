Bheemla Nayak Breaks Nizam Box Office Record

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is on cloud nine as his latest release 'Bheemla Nayak' is minting gold at the box office. Finally, Bheemla Nayak team's efforts seem to have paid off. Bheemla Nayak is fully occupied in most theatres across Telangana and Andhra pradesh. As per the buzz, there are no Bheemla Nayak tickets available in theatres for the weekend show.

Here's a piece of news for the actor's fans, Pawan Kalyan latest release has created a new record in Nizam area in just a day of its release. The film has managed to earn Rs 11.81 cr in Nizam area alone, as per trade sources. This is a sensational record created by the movie in terms of Day 1 collections in Nizam. Fans are going gaga over the latest record on social media.

The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Bheemla Nayak was financed by Nag Vamsi under Sitara entertainments. Nithya Menen and Rana are seen in the lead roles.