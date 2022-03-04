Bheemla Nayak 1st Week Box Office Collections

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak has continued to maintain a stronghold at the box office. The film opened with a collection of Rs 60 crore plus and it still continues to rake in good numbers.

It has been a week since Bheemla Nayak was released in theatres. The film went on to earn Rs 160 crore within seven days of its release.

Bheemla Nayak is doing astounding business at the USA box office as well. The movie managed to collect $30,000 and the total gross collection sums up to $2,288,587. Bheemla Nayak is heading to touch the $2.5 million mark by this weekend.

Overall, Bheemla Nayak has been declared a box office hit and the evident film collections are proof.

The film is directed by Sagaar K Chandra and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Rana Daguubati, Nithya Menen, Murali Sharma among others are seen in pivotal roles.