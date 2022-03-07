Bheemla Nayak 10 Days Worldwide Collections

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak is doing astounding business at the worldwide box office. The film had earned glowing reviews from fans.

If reports are to go anything by, Bheemla Nayak is dominating the new release of Sharwanand's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Kiran Abbavaram's Sebastian. Bheemla Nayak it seems is the first choice for movie buffs.

Bheemla Nayak has managed to rake in Rs 6.2 crore on its tenth day at the box office.

The film's total worldwide collection stands at 107.1 cr.

Check out the area-wise collections of Bheemla Nayak in detail:

BheemlaNayak 10 Days Worldwide collections

Nizam - 35.6crore (Incl GST)

Andhra - 44.3crore (Incl GST)

Ka+ROI - 9.2crore

Overseas - 12.6crore

Total - 101.7crore

Bheemla Nayak is directed by K Sagaar Chandra and Trivikram Srinivas who shares a good rapport with Pawan Kalyan penned the screenplay of the film. It has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menen, Murali Sharma are among those who played a key role in the remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

