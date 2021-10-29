Bhajarangi 2 Twitter Review

Oct 29, 2021, 07:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhajarangi 2 has opened in the US. While the Indian audience is waiting with bated breath to witness the film on the big screen. The response to the film has been positive from all quarters.

The film is directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit, Bhajarangi. 

Also Read: Bhajrangi 2: Shiva Rajkumar's Super Hit Movies

Here's what the audience has to say about Bhajarangi 2:

Tags: 
Shiva Rajkumar
Bhajarangi 2
Advertisement
Back to Top