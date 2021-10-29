Bhajarangi 2 Twitter Review

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhajarangi 2 has opened in the US. While the Indian audience is waiting with bated breath to witness the film on the big screen. The response to the film has been positive from all quarters.

The film is directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit, Bhajarangi.

Here's what the audience has to say about Bhajarangi 2:

Never seen before, celebrations for the movie release #Bhajarangi2 ...

I think this is first time in kfi

Hattsoff shivanna fans.. 🙏 — Lines (@Lines62183912) October 29, 2021

#Bhajarangi2 Interval. Engaging first half. Pre Interval Scene is Outstanding🔥 BGM and Cinematography are excellent. Shivanna, Shruthi, Prasanna performance are superb. Lot to unveil in the second half. — cineloka.co.in (@cineloka) October 29, 2021

#Bhajarangi2 First half brings in with a very good plot backed by rich visuals. The characters that are opened up and interval bang does make us to wait for a savoury second half. #NamCinema #IntervalUpdate @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms pic.twitter.com/GTvfwRILub — 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀 (@NamCinema) October 29, 2021