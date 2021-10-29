Bhajarangi 2 First Day Collection Prediction

Sandalwood hattrick hero and century star Shiva Rajkumar's Bhajarangi 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Finally, the wait for the film is going to over by tonight. Yes, the film will hit the silver screens tomorrow. Shiva Rajkumar fans are in an ecstatic mood as their idol's film is getting released after a long time.

If sources are to be believed, Bhajarangi 2 tickets are selling like hot cakes across Karnataka. People are betting big time on the film to become a blockbuster hit at box office. Looking at the theatre occupancy and advance booking, Shiva Rajkumar's Bhajarangi 2 can easily collect anywhere approximately around Rs 5 cr at the box office.

The film is directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit, Bhajarangi.