Young hero Bellamkonda Ganesh who recently impressed with his performance in his debut flick Swathimuthyam will next be seen in an action thriller Nenu Student Sir! This is Production No 2 from the banner of SV2 Entertainment whose maiden venture Naandhi was a critically acclaimed and commercial hit. ‘Naandhi’ Satish Varma is producing the movie, while Rakhi Uppalapati is debuting as director. The story for the movie was provided by director Krishna Chaitanya.

The makers earlier released the first look of Ganesh who looked terrified in the poster. Today, they introduced Avantika Dassani as the lead actress and her character name is Sruthi Vasudevan. Avantika Dassani, daughter of yesteryear actress Bhagyashree, is making her film debut with Nenu Student Sir! Looks stylish and cute, Avantika appears as a college student here.

The film stars Samuthirakani and Sunil in prominent roles. The movie has music by Mahati Swara Sagar, while Anith Madhadi handled the cinematography. Chota K Prasad is the editor, whereas Kalyan Chakravarthy provided dialogues.

The entire shoot of the movie has been completed and Nenu Student Sir! is presently in the post-production phase.