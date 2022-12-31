Best Moments in Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set to end with tonight's episode. Kichcha Sudeep is going to announce Bigg Boss Kannada 9 winner today. The show organizers are teasing the audience by unleashing a few best moments of contestants in the house. Here's the video for you:

In the meantime, Bigg Boss viewers are predicting that Rakesh Adiga is likely to be the winner of the show. Roopesh Shetty could end as a first runner-up of the show. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.