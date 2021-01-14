Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs Twitter Review

Bellamkonda Srinivas is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. So far, he was featured in more than three films but none of them have created a storm at the box office. Bellamkonda Srinivas will never worry about the result of the film as long as he entertains the audience by trying hands on different genres.

He seems to be praying hard for his latest film 'Alludu Adhurs' to create some magic at the box office. The film has hit the screens today and receiving positive reviews from all quarters. Here some viewers' comments posted on Twitter.

Full comedy first half happy gaa chudachu oka saari#AlluduAdhurs — mithun chowdary (@mithunc39061254) January 14, 2021

3) ST - #AlluduAdhurs Bellam mass 😎😎 — Definitely Not (@Urs_Bablo) January 14, 2021