Bellamkonda Sreenivas Travels To Kurnool To Surprise A Fan

Young Hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas had given a lifetime memory for one of his fans in Kurnool. The fan from Kurnool constructed a new house and invited his favorite hero for the housewarming function. Usually, fans do not expect their heroes to honor such invitations due to their busy schedules.

But Bellamkonda surprised him by traveling all the way to Kurnool in the Lockdown and wished the fan on the occasion. He also took his family - Sai Ganesh, Bellamkonda Suresh, and Bellamkonda Padma along with him making the occasion a life-long memory to the fan.

On the other hand, with Telangana Government relaxing the Lockdown, the young hero is looking to start the shooting of his next directed by VV Vinayak. The movie which is the remake of Telugu Blockbuster Chatrapathi marks the Bollywood debut of the actor and director.