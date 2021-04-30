Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas To Reprise Dhanush Role In Karnan Telugu Remake

Young and promising hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas delivered a blockbuster with Rakshasudu which was a remake of Tamil movie Ratsasan. Now we hear that his next two films will also be remakes.

Bellamkonda is making his Bollywood entry with Chatrapati remake that will be directed by VV Vinayak under Pen Studios banner. The film's commencement is delayed due to the second wave of corona. A huge set was erected in Hyderabad for the first schedule of the film's shoot.

The young actor, after wrapping up the film, will be stepping into the shoes of Kollywood star Dhanush in the Telugu remake of Karnan. Yes, Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be starring in the remake of this critically acclaimed Tamil film which was a sensational hit at Kollywood box office.

The film Karnan showed Dhanush in an action-packed role and Bellamkonda who watched the original was bowled over by the script and execution. He indeed is determined to do the film in Telugu.

The makers will announce the entire cast and crew of the film soon.