Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas To Attend Kajal Aggarwal Wedding

Finally, actress Kajal Aggarwal is entering the wedlock. For those who are new to the story, Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding is all set to take place on October 30 in Mumbai. She is getting married to her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu who is the founder of the e-commerce interior design label ‘Discern Living’.

According to the reliable sources, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is all set to attend Kajal’s wedding. Yes, what you read is right! If you may recall, Kajal and Bellamkonda have worked together more than two films.

Bellamkonda stated to leading tabloid that ““Kajal is like family. I’m so happy that she has found her life partner... Although I have shooting lined up, I want to take some time off to attend the wedding, I wouldn’t miss it for the world." He described Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal's groom, as a great guy.

Kajal and Bellamkonda were last seen together in ‘Sita’ but the film failed miserably at the box office.

On the career front, Kajal will be next seen in Chiranjeevi's ‘Acharya’.Koratala Siva is the director of the flick. It marks Kajal Aggarwal's second-time collaboration with Chiranjeevi as they both have worked together for Khaidi No.150 which was a comeback film of Megastar. The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.