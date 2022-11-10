Bellamkonda Ganesh's s Nenu Student Sir Teaser Date Locked!

After introducing all the lead characters through their first-look posters, the makers of the action thriller Nenu Student Sir! starring the young hero Bellamkonda Ganesh have revealed the teaser date of the movie through this funny video.

As we can see in the video, Ganesh is enquired by different people about the teaser and finally, he unveils the date. Nenu Student Sir! teaser will be out in a couple of days on November 12th. The poster presents Ganesh in a serious look. We can see a lot of buses around Ganesh to attack him.

Production No 2 of SV2 Entertainment, produced by ‘Naandhi’ Satish Varma and directed by debutant Rakhi Uppalapati, is presently in the post-production phase and the makers are planning to release the movie soon. The story for the movie was provided by director Krishna Chaitanya.

Avantika Dassani is the leading lady opposite Ganesh in the movie, where Samuthirakani will be seen in a vital role.

The film also stars Sunil in a prominent role. Mahati Swara Sagar, and Anith Madhadi handled the music and cinematography respectively. Chota K Prasad is the editor, whereas Kalyan Chakravarthy provided dialogues.

