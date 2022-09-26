Bellamkonda Ganesh’s Swathi Muthyam Trailer Out!

Young hero Ganesh’s maiden film Swathimuthyam under the production of Tollywood’s most happening banner Sithara Entertainments is up for release on Dasara on October 5th. Meanwhile, promotions are in full swing for the movie that marks the directorial debut of Lakshman K Krishna with Varsha Bollamma essaying Ganesh’s love interest.

The film’s theatrical trailer has been dropped just a while ago. Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma meet at a coffee shop and love at first sight happens for the former on the latter. She, though takes time, but finally accepts his love proposal. Then arrives the big problem, when they wish to take the relationship to next level, i.e., marriage.

The story has enough scope for the humour and Lakshman K Krishna has made it as a wholesome family entertainer with a pleasant romantic track and feel-good emotions. Suryaa’s cinematography is neat, whereas Mahati Swara Sagar brings liveliness with his background score. Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainment, the film is rich in every sense.

Ganesh comes up with a superb performance as an innocent youth. Varsha Bollamma adores with her cute perforce. They indeed suited perfectly to their roles. Both are charming and shared loveable chemistry between them.

Overall, the trailer sets the bar high on the movie. It indeed is the perfect pick for family audiences as well as youth for this Dasara.