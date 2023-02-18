Bellamkonda Ganesh Nenu Student Sir Release Date Locked!

Young hero Bellamkonda Ganesh who made an impressive debut with Swathimuthyam will next be seen in Nenu Student Sir! directed by Rakhi Uppalati and produced by ‘Naandhi’ Satish Varma of SV2 Entertainment, which has earlier delivered blockbuster hit fim 'Naandhi'. Billed to be an action thriller, the teaser of the movie increased the prospects, while the first single too was well received.

Meanwhile, the makers locked the release date of the movie. Nenu Student Sir! will have its theatrical release on March 10th. The makers made the announcement through this poster that features all the lead cast with some seriousness on their faces. As the makers announced the release date, they will be kick-starting the promotions soon.

Avantika Dassani is the leading lady opposite Bellamkonda Ganesh, while Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Srikanth Iyengar will be seen in vital roles.

Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music for the movie for which the story was provided by Krishna Chaitanya. The cinematography is handled by Anith Madhadi, while Chota K Prasad is the editor and Kalyan Chakravarthy provided dialogues.

Cast: Bellamkonda Ganesh, Avantika Dassani, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth Iyengar, Auto Ramprasad, Charandeep, Pramodhini, Priyanka, Ravi Saiteja and others.

