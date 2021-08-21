Bell Bottom First Day Collections: Akshay Kumar Movie Gets Average Opening at Box Office

Akshay Kumar's big-budget film 'Bell Bottom' was the first Hindi movie to hit theatres. The film released in theatres amid pandemic fears. According to sources, the film has opened to 15 to 20 percent occupancy.

The same sources assert that Akshay's Bell Bottom has managed to earn around Rs 2.75 cr on the first day at the box office. The numbers are not at all impressive as the makers expected more.

It should be noted that theatres across Maharashtra are closed owing to a spike in corona cases, while theatres in other states too are not operating to full capacity.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi respectively.