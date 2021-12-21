Being Sexy is Next Level Hard Work, Says, Samantha

Is there any need to give an introduction to gorgeous beauty Samantha? She has proved her mettle yet again with her performance in the song Oo Antava from Pushpa. Samantha fans are going gaga over her stellar performance in the item number.

There is no denying that Samantha is looking super hot in Oo Antava's song. It is worth mentioning here that Samantha's Oo Antava song has clocked 100 million views.

It has turned out to be the song of this year as preidicted by DSP. Meanwhile, Samantha has been raving about her song and thanking fans for their appreciation over her song. In her latest instagram post, she says being sexy is next-level hard work. She hadn't reacted to critics and comments from fans till now. But Samantha finally broke her silence over doing an item song in Pushpa. She also seems to have targeted ex-husband Naga Chaitanya through her Instagram stories, fans say.

Take a look at the screengrab which we got for you: