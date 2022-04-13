Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has become a topic of discussion on social media. The film has been released in theatres. Fans can’t stop gushing about the film. Who wouldn’t love to watch Vijay’s movie? Everyone would love to see him dance on the big screen. After hearing positive reviews, a section of the audience are searching for Beast OTT release date.

The film's digital rights have been acquired by Sun NXT. The film is expected to premiere on Sun NXT by the end of May. However, Beast OTT release date depends on its theatrical run. The makers are said to have made an agreement for digital release post theatrical run.

The film would be available on Sun NXT app after four-six weeks of its release depending on the audience response to the movie in theatres. Vijay’s Beast is likely to start streaming on Sun NXT in the last week of May. However, wait for the makers to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde and Vijay are a fresh jodi and their chemistry on the big screen is a visual treat for the audience.

