Beast First Day Collections

Thalapathy Vijay's latest offering Beast has taken flying start at the box office. Pooja Hegde is seen the leading lady in the film. Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Unfortunately, Beast has earned mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

It is being speculated that Most of theatres in Chennai got replaced by Yash's KGF 2 due to mixed talk to Beast.

Talking about the collections, Vijay's Beast has managed to earn Rs 35 cr on opening day at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

Vijay steals the show as Raw Agent officers. Beast tells the story of how Vijay will rescue the hijacked people from Mall forms the story.