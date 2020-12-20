All Support To Abhijeet, The Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Title!
Most of the followers of Bigg Boss might have already got the information that Abhijeet is going to win the title, right! We don't whether this piece of news is true or false but since many days, netizens are sharing their opinion that Abhijeet will become the winner of season 4. Not only fans and friends of Abhijeet but many other Tollywood stars supported the 'Life is Beautiful' actor. Srikanth, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Babu, Punarnavi Bhupalam and many others have extended their support towards Abhijeet.
He has created many records and reportedly, Abhijeet bagged a record number of votes in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Some of the netizens are saying that this season might be the first season in which the winner has been decided in the beginning of the show itself. Here are some of the tweets.
Thank you #srikanth garu for love towards on warrior of #BiggBossTelugu4#KingOfHeartsAbijeet @Abijeet #Abijeet #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/f1YG4OgYKA
#Abijeet is Package of Everything ❤️
Everyday I vote for Abijeet gives me immense happiness and satisfaction
When My Mom herself owned @Abijeet
as her son then what else I should look for to #VoteForAbijeet
You Stolen Our Hearts and Votes#KingOfHeartsAbijeet pic.twitter.com/725x79Zlpc
Abijeet is https://t.co/loywgK0Zt0 like varun
But abijeet is mind gamer
Mr cool is add on product #abijeet #biggbosstelugu4
#VoteForAbijeet lets do this campaign and do vote in hotstar & give missed calls (📞8886658204).. make him winner @abijeet #Abijeet #BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/iA3ZYizL0V pic.twitter.com/sIOUOqufJa
How Many Retweets For This Pic #KingOfHeartsAbijeet#VoteForAbijeet pic.twitter.com/IP8Yh7Hh5K
I'm eagerly waiting for #Abijeet 's Win. Some Housemates will get shocked but one person will regret for sure after coming out. #BiggBossTelugu4#VoteForAbijeet Only pic.twitter.com/Fmc7NvQ6vR
The makers of the show have come up with a special video in which one could see all the contestants of the show with some more attractive elements. Mehreen Pirzada, Anil Ravipudi and Pranitha and many others are going to enthrall the audience.
#BBTeluguGrandFinale Day!!!
So many surprises and too much fun on #BiggBossTelugu4 from 6 PM today on @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna @AnilRavipudi @MusicThaman @Mehreenpirzada @pranitasubhash pic.twitter.com/xvuIiGA69n
