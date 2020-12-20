All Support To Abhijeet, The Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Title!

Dec 20, 2020, 14:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

Most of the followers of Bigg Boss might have already got the information that Abhijeet is going to win the title, right! We don't whether this piece of news is true or false but since many days, netizens are sharing their opinion that Abhijeet will become the winner of season 4. Not only fans and friends of Abhijeet but many other Tollywood stars supported the 'Life is Beautiful' actor. Srikanth, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Babu, Punarnavi Bhupalam and many others have extended their support towards Abhijeet. 

He has created many records and reportedly, Abhijeet bagged a record number of votes in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Some of the netizens are saying that this season might be the first season in which the winner has been decided in the beginning of the show itself. Here are some of the tweets.

The makers of the show have come up with a special video in which one could see all the contestants of the show with some more attractive elements. Mehreen Pirzada, Anil Ravipudi and Pranitha and many others are going to enthrall the audience.

