BBT6: Will These Jodis Get TRPs For Show?

If you are regularly following the popular reality show —Bigg Boss Telugu 6, then you must know that there have been three eliminations in the house so far. Shani, Neha Chowdarya, Abhinaya Sri were the contestants who have been evicted from the house so far.

There are 18 contestants in the house, who are trying to impress the viewers with their game play. Neha Chowdary, who was eliminated last week, mentioned in one of her interviews that there is a love track going on in the house.

Surya and Arohi are the new jodi of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, and something is brewing between them, she hinted. Another set of lovebirds in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house is said to be Sri Sathya and Arjun Kalyan. BBT6 host Akkineni Nagarjuna appears to be trying to encourage Surya and Arohi, Sri Sathya and Arjun Kalyan love track, so as to improvise the TRPs ratings of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is said to be the biggest flop season on television. The weekend TRP ratings of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are more impressive than on the week days. Will the relationship between these couples—Surya and Arohi, Sri Sathya and Arjun Kalyan work remains to be seen.

Talking about the show, Sudeepa, Keerthi, Arohi, Geetu, Srihan, Inanya, Rajasekhar, Surya, Arjun and Revanth have been nominated for this week's elimination.