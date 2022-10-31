BBT6 Eliminated Contestant RJ Suryah Weekly Earnings

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant RJ Suryah was eliminated from the house in Sunday's episode. RJ Suryah is one of the strong contestants in the house compared to other housemates.

Why Suryah got eliminated from the show has set tongues wagging on social media.

The sudden elimination of Suryah has hurt his fans and viewers. Probably, Suryah might have failed to garner enough votes to escape the eviction.

According to sources, RJ Suryah charged a whopping amount of Rs 40k per week. The total earnings of RJ Suryah for a totally of eight weeks is said to be Rs 3 lakhs plus.

However, there is no official confirmation of RJ Surya's accurate earnings. In the meantime, take a look at his pictures inside of Bigg Boss house: