BBT5: Deepthi Sunaina Trying Hard to Save Shannu From Elimination

Shannu Saved From Elimination: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has entered the fifth week. The process of the nomination has already been completed. The list of nominated contestants for elimination this week is Ravi, Shanmukh, Jessie, Lobo, Sunny, Vishwa, Priya, Hamida, and Maanas.

For the first time, the nominations process took place in a different way. Bigg Boss calls each contestant into the confession room and they nominate the contestant whom they want to eliminate. After the process of nomination is completed, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to stand up and show the photos of contestants whom they have nominated.

Deepthi Sunaina, the girlfriend of Shannnu is trying hard to save Shanmukh from eviction. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos. She asks Bigg Boss viewers to vote for Shannu and save him. According to the reports, Shannu might get the high number of votes this week.

Here is one of the post made by Deepthi Sunaina.